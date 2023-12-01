Ministry views seriously SMJ design used for commercial purposes

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): The Rural Development Ministry (KPLBS) views seriously the action of a third party using the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) design for commercial purposes.

Its minister, Datuk Jahid Jahim, said following a search on social media, the KPLBS found an attempt to copy the Rumah Mesra SMJ programme design.

“We found that there are other parties using similar designs and color schemes of the Rumah Mesra SMJ programme, which is an initiative of the Sabah state government,” said Jahid.

He said his ministry views the matter seriously as it invites confusion among members of the public on the Rumah Mesra SMJ programme later.

“If this issue is allowed to continue, of course it will result in confusion among members of the public on the Rumah Mesra SMJ programme whereby the reason the State Government created this programme is to give free housing assistance to the poor.

Aside from that, the impact will cause various speculations and a bad image for the government in the future.

Hence, he asked those with information about the parties suspected of deliberately using the Rumah Mesra SMJ design to report it to the ministry for further action.

“We hope that the irresponsible party will stop taking advantage of the design of Rumah Mesra SMJ, and especially if it aims to make a profit,” he stressed.

Until 22 November 2023, the ministry through district offices throughout Sabah had completed the construction of 541 units of Rumah Mesra SMJ.

Meanwhile, its implementation is ongoing to meet the state government’s plan to construct 1,500 units at all State Legislative Assembly areas in Sabah with an average yearly cost of RM125.6 million.

The Rumah Mesra SMJ is a new initiative under the human capital and people’s wellbeing core in the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap which was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on September 29.