Motorcyclist dies, pillion rider hurt in Sarikei accident

SIBU (Dec 1): A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his 31-year-old pillion rider was injured in a single vehicle accident at Scheme B junction in Sarikei today.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarikei district officer Lt Sharol Azizi Zaidi said the deceased has been identified as Abang Mohd Zarithas Abang Isahak from Kampung Paloh in Kabong.

APM received a distress call around 10.43am and immediately rushed four personnel to the scene.

On arrival, Sharol said the APM team found a victim with a minor wound on his left hand and provided initial treatment.

He said paramedics also confirmed the second victim had died at the scene.

The injured victim was later transferred to Sarikei Hospital for further observation.