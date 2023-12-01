83-year-old man oldest organ donor in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): An octogenarian became the oldest organ donor in Sabah recently.

The family of the late Selvaraju Shanmugam @ SS Raju, aged 83 years and nine months, donated a pair of corneas that had helped two patients to experience new hope in their lives.

In a statement recently, Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said that Selvaraju died of heart complications and he was a loving husband and father, was kind and constantly helped others in need.

“Although he did not have the opportunity to register as a organ donor, he had informed of his intention to donate his organs to his family members.”

He added that the department expressed its condolence and gratitude to the family for this gift of life.

“May his soul be blessed and may his family be given the strength to face this loss,” he said.

Asits said that prior to this, the oldest organ donor in Sabah was 80 years and two months old in 2018 while the youngest was a year and four months old in 2008.

The total number of cadaveric organ donors (after death) in Sabah as of October 2023 is 33 people.

“Sabah Health Department urges the public to register as organ donors through the MySejahtera application and inform their nearest family members,” he said.