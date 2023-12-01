PM Anwar: Cabinet reshuffle to take place before year end

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said a Cabinet reshuffle will happen before end of the year.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said this after being asked by Ikmal Afif Yasser Arafat, 12, who attended Friday prayers here at Surau Putra Al-Amin Fasa 4C, Presint 8.

“When do you suggest it, Ikmal?” asked Anwar.

“Before 2024,” Ikmal replied.

“He suggested before 2024, and I agree with him,” said Anwar.

On November 23, when asked whether there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in January, Anwar jokingly replied: “Why not December?”

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle started following the vacancy of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister vacated by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died on July 23.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has temporarily taken over the duties.

An ecstatic Ikmal Afif was patiently waiting for Anwar in front of the Surau’s main door.

It was his first time meeting with Anwar.

He lined up with his school friends to shake hands and get a signature from the Tambun MP.

Ikmal Afif, whose dream is to be a lawyer, got his wish and acquired Anwar’s signatures on his RM1 and RM5 notes. — Malay Mail