Rep: Matang FAC Highway extension plan to transform Telaga Air landscape

KUCHING (Dec 1): The extension plan for the Matang FAC Highway will transform the whole landscape of the whole areas in Telaga Air, said Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

In this regard, the Pantai Damai assemblyman said the road would be extended all the way up to Kampung Telaga Air.

This, he added, would not only ease traffic congestion in the area but also serves as part of the Telaga Air tourism spots.

“The extension of the FAC road to Telaga Air would overcome the congestion on the main road towards Kampung Telaga Air, especially on weekends and during festivals.

“This is a suggestion from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg after visiting in 2020,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Telaga Air Regatta Festival here.

Dr Abdul Rahman later told The Borneo Post that the extension plan has been approved and would be carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

However, he said it has not been determined when the construction work will commence.

According to him, JKR Sarawak is now in the stage of appointing consultants for the project.

“The project is still in the planning stage. Not sure when the project will commence. Based on the latest information from JKR Sarawak, the project has been approved and is in the stage of appointing a consultant,” he said.

The extension of the Matang FAC Highway to Telaga Air is part of the proposed upgrading and extension plan of Telaga Air Waterfront project under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).