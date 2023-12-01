RoboHeritage event in UTS bridges technology with arts, culture

SIBU (Dec 1): Sarawak Digital Media E-Platform Association brings cutting-edge robotics technology and the state’s rich tapestry of arts, culture and heritage into its ‘RoboHeritage’ event at the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) this Dec 13.

Themed Bridging Art, Culture, and Innovation; the event will run from 9am to 5pm and admission is free.

Association’s president Zoey Ting, however, encouraged interested participants to register their attendance for the event.

The RoboHeritage: Bridging Art, Culture, and Innovation event is a joint initiative with DJI Drones Kaki and UTS, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

The ministry’s deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan is expected to be the guest of honour for the event.

“RoboHeritage unites diverse audiences and experts, aiming to showcase Sarawak’s cultural legacy while exploring innovative technology integrations,” said Ting, when met by the press recently.

“This initiative celebrates the seamless integration of tradition and innovation, underscoring robotics’ pivotal role in preserving, promoting and rejuvenating cultural heritage,” she added.

Among the lined-up activities are smart drone and aerial photos exhibition; robot kinematics live performances; RoboHeritage talks and panels; workshops and demonstrations.

Featured speakers include Dr Chin Chee Hua and Jacob Jim from Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Digital Village; freelance aerial video and photographer Damian Anthony; Jimsley Lim from ARX Media Sdn Bhd; and Aaron Tan Chun Kwang from DJI Drones Kaki.

The event caters for robotic engineers, students, artists, educators, researchers and local communities.

To register, go to http://forms.gle/JVAGLZBs1evoxmL29 or visit https://sarawakdmep.org.my/ for details.

For enquiries, contact 019-8842796.