SABCC: AirAsia planning Kuching-Perth direct flights

KUCHING (Dec 1): AirAsia is planning to fly direct from Kuching to Perth from June 2024.

Sarawak Australia Business Chamber Council (SABCC) president Rodger Chan revealed this after the airline’s chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes told the council during a courtesy call in Kuala Lumpur today.

“This is good news for Sarawak and Western Australia as it would enhance two ways trade, education and people to people links.

“There are many similarities between Sarawak and Western Australia including both being the largest state of their respective federation, resources rich, hydrogen and green economy focus, same time zone and long standing links among others,” said Chan in a statement.

Also present at the courtesy call were SABCC Vice Presidents Dominic Su and Henry Chuo, its Secretary-general Jonathan Ngu and Treasurer-general Joseph Chuo.