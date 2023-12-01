Scattered thunderstorms forecast during Miri Christmas Parade but pastor says spirit of 40,000 participants won’t be dampened

MIRI (Dec 1): The Malaysian Meteorological Department may have forecast scattered thunderstorms during the Miri Christmas Parade tomorrow evening but over 40,000 participants will still be taking part.

“We will pray for good weather, clear skies, and breezy evening, but even if it rains, we consider it a shower of blessing from God,” said organising chairman Pastor Lim Thien Leong.

“Rain cannot dampen our Mirians’ Christmas spirit.”

He called on Christians to come out in full force to sing carols together and support the 10 stage performances and dances at the Miri City Fan, cheer the parade contingents from 14 churches, along with five marching bands, and 12 beautifully decorated non-motorised floats.

Lim urged all participants to turn up at the Miri City Fan by 5pm as advised by the police.

“Let the sounds of carols and well-wishes of Merry Christmas bring cheer to every soul in our beloved Miri City,” he added.

The theme for the 14th edition of the Christmas parade is ‘Jesus Christ, Our True Peace’.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate at the occasion.

The participating churches are the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM), Methodist Church, Baptist Church, Calvary Charismatic Centre, Seventh Day Adventist, Agape Kingdom Church, Open Heaven 611 Bread of Life, Persatuan Penganut Kristian Injil Malaysia (PPKIM), Cornerstone Community Church, New Generation Church, and Bethany Church of Malaysia (BCM).

The parade will start from the Miri City Fan then head to Jalan Kipas, Jalan Sylvia, Jalan Brooke, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Nakhoda, Jalan South Yu Seng, Jalan North Yu Seng, Jalan Datuk Merpati; Jalan Kipas, and back to the Miri City Fan.