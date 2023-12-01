Seize opportunities created by S’wak govt, Premier tells Orang Ulu business community

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Orang Ulu business community has been urged to seize the multitude of business opportunities created by the Sarawak government as a crucial step forward.

In making the call, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the business opportunities are endless especially as the avenues to green technology have been opened.

In this regard, he urged Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI), as a business organisation, to be the catalyst to explore new ways of doing business for the future.

“Extend your network, growing by working with other chambers of commerce not only in Sarawak but also in other countries, where environment sustainable goals and ventures in hydrogen energy, sustainable aviation fuel, solar energy and the green energy source are becoming the norm.

“Equip your members with the right knowledge so we can all be part of the journey to become a high income region by 2030. I urge all of you here to be part of the journey to transform Sarawak together and adapt to changes whether we like it or not digital transformation and the goal to be environmentally sustainable is going to be the way to the future.

“Members of the chamber must look into ways to participate in digital business, besides the traditional businesses. Take part in the digital economy to broaden your involvement in the economic and business sectors,” he said.

Abang Johari’s speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas during the OUCCI Gala Night at Riverside Majestic Hotel here tonight.

He also underscored the integral role of OUCCI members in Sarawak’s diverse business landscape, and acknowledged the varying scales of businesses within the organisation, from major players in construction and oil and gas industries to SMEs and F class contractors contributing to rural infrastructure development.

Highlighting key projects in the 2024 Budget, Abang Johari outlined initiatives set to stimulate economic growth and generate employment, including the RM550 million Projek Rakyat implementation, a RM420 million Rural Transformation Project, RM200 million for Regional Development Agencies, and RM260 million allocated for Minor Rural Projects.

“These are more opportunities for OUCCI members to explore, consider and exploit.

“…it is our hope that we will be able to increase the participation of Bumiputera contractors including OUCCI members in government projects,” he said.

At the dinner, Uggah announced an allocation of RM50,000 to OUCCI, and launched the OUCCI Women Section.

The dinner also saw a fashion show by designer Joachim Atim.

Also present were OUCCI president Datuk Mutang Tagal, advisor Datuk Gerawat Gala, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Senator Michael Mujah, Deputy Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Liwan Lagang, and organising chairpersons Cr Ir Hemang Yu Abit and Lohong Tajang.