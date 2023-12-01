Sibu Autistic Association has less than 10 pct of RM3 mln needed for new building

SIBU (Dec 1): The Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) has managed to raise less than RM300,000 of the RM3 million it needs for its new building.

Association president David Ngu called on the public to assist with the vital project as the current building can only accommodate 60 children.

“We are hoping the public will help us to fulfil this project because the number of autism (cases) is getting more and more.

“And many young kids are on the waiting list but we can’t take in any more at the moment due to limited space. As such, we are hoping public to help us to fulfil this project for the community,” he said when contacted.

He said the project, which will be able to accommodate 200 children, is now at the final stage of submission.

“Waiting for the approval from the authorities. We shall announce it once we’ve got all the relevant documents for tender,” he said.

“Hopefully, it shall be completed within two to three years’ time, as the structure of the building is not very complicated. However, it is subject to finances too.”

The new building will be constructed on a 1.5-acre site adjacent to Agape Centre’s car park at Jalan Alan.

It will house an office, classrooms, and therapy hall.