Sibu MP: Not right for S’wak govt to use autonomy to monopolise gas retail market

SIBU (Dec 1): Sibu MP Oscar Ling is disappointed with the Sarawak government for using its autonomy to monopolise the subsidised gas retail market.

He believes such move would seriously affect the operation of the free market and also the confidence of foreign companies in investing in the state.

“I hereby urge the state government to re-examine such decision in monopolising the gas market. Rejecting and suppressing other investors just to protect the interests of Petros owned by the state government, it will affect the confidence of foreign investors to invest here,” he said in a statement.

Currently, there are three types of subsidised gas-filled cylinders – yellow (MyGaz), green (Petronas) and red (Petros).

Ling said the green cylinders were gradually replaced by the red cylinders while the yellow cylinders were still available, though getting fewer.

He said both the red and yellow cylinder brands have their own users who believe there is still a difference between the two brands, in that one is more durable than the other.

“If the state government does not renew the licences of other brands of gas suppliers, the entire Sarawak market will be dominated by the red cylinders available at the current price while the yellow cylinders will also have to withdraw from the gas retail market in Sarawak,” he pointed out.

Commenting further, Ling said it was still unknown whether yellow cylinders would be accepted by Petros if the supplier’s licence for subsidised gas retail is not renewed.

“There is persistent worry in the minds of many people as to whether to change the yellow cylinders or not.”

Ling believes the decision of the state government is too hasty without any clear direction and explanation given to the users.

“The people feel confused and are at a loss as to what to do and it has also affected the current market operation of the gas cylinders to a certain extent. It is not fair to the users of yellow cylinders.”