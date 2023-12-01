Sifma 2023 promises impressive line-up of international performers

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (Sifma) promises to be a truly spectacular and unforgettable event on Dec 2-3 at the new State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here.

A press release today said the highly anticipated event will showcase an impressive line-up of international performers.

“We have secured a myriad of talented artistes and musicians from around the world, spanning various genres and delivering exceptional performances.

“From mesmerising vocalists to virtuoso instrumentalists, Sifma 2023 guarantees a celebration of global talent,” said the statement.

According to the press release, Sifma 2023’s success is greatly owed to the numerous collaborators who have contributed their expertise and support.

Through these partnerships, the Sifma committee has curated a diverse programme that not only features renowned artistes but also highlights emerging talents.

To learn more about the exciting performances lined up for this year’s Sifma, go to www.sifma.com.my.