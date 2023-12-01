Swinburne inks agreement with The Brooke Heritage Trust

KUCHING (Dec 1): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and The Brooke Heritage Trust have signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) to support collaborations in the areas of research and internships.

A press release said the LoA signing ceremony was held at Swinburne Sarawak today.

Signing the LoA on behalf of Swinburne Sarawak was its pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer professor Lau Hieng Ho while The Brooke Heritage Trust was represented by Jason Desmond Anthony Brooke, chairman of The Brooke Trust and Museums.

Through the LoA, both parties will support Higher Degree by Research (HDR) students and other research collaborations which focus on heritage preservation through technology as well as Sarawak’s history.

In addition, the Brooke Heritage Trust has generously undertaken to provide a research scholarship with a total amount of RM162,000 for a combination of one PhD scholar and two Master’s by Research scholars.

Research topics include history, culture, economics, heritage, environmental study, ecology, and anthropology.

The topics can have a global perspective but should be beneficial for Sarawak.

This could include projects such as recording Sarawak’s built heritage with scanning technology and developing the Borneo Archive.

There will also be internship opportunities for the awarded HDR students; the successful bursary recipients will volunteer as interns at The Brooke Museums.

Set up by Brooke in 2010, The Brooke Heritage Trust is a charity with a vision to explore Sarawak’s unique heritage to inform, enrich, and inspire.

It was formed with the encouragement of his grandfather Anthony Brooke to preserve the collections of artifacts and papers related to the Brooke family and its dynasty in Sarawak.

The trust has established close and valued relationships with a large group of like-minded partners, organisations, and institutions.

Swinburne Sarawak’s collaboration with The Brooke Trust began on Sept 18, 2018, whereby an LoA was signed between both parties to provide bursary awards to students pursuing a Master of Arts (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) programme.

The bursary was worth 50 per cent of the tuition fees for the programme.

The signing of the LoA reflects Swinburne’s continued commitment to research and education excellence.

Swinburne is dedicated to producing internationally recognised research with a focus on transforming industries, shaping lives, and creating positive change.

The LoA also highlights Swinburne’s commitment to offering every Swinburne learner work integrated learning and real industry experience through its partnerships with leading and global organisations.

For more information on Swinburne Sarawak, visit www.swinburne.edu.my or look for it on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, or YouTube.