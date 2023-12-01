Tawau mining need necessary approvals – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): Necessary approvals are needed before mining activities can be carried out at Bukit Mantri, Tawau, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

According to Liew, the mining operation had met the criteria previously but she needed to get an update from the Environmental Protection Department (EPD).

She said this to reporters on Friday, when asked about claims made by Merotai assemblyman Sarifuddin Hata that the Malaysian Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) Sabah is not allowing the mining to continue, during the recent State Assembly sitting.

“It seems that some are saying mining is allowed and some are saying it isn’t. I will wait for the full briefing.

“Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) guidelines must be observed,” she said.

Liew also said that she had directed the EPD to brief her on the overall situation.

“We have to make sure the necessary approvals need to be in place before mining takes place,” she added.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor also said that the State Government has confirmed that the gold mining has complied with requirements of the law and has obtained the Environmental Impact Assessment.

“Hence, the State Government once again confirms that no order has been issued to stop the mining activity in line with Section 18(D) of the 1960 Mining Ordinance,” he said in his winding up speech at the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Earlier, Liew said a thousand runners are set to take part in Sabah Tanah Airku Countdown Mega Run 2023, one of the highlights in the inaugural DEC-Cover Sabah Campaign.

She said the programme aimed at celebrating and empowering the rich heritage, diverse culture and ethnicities that define Sabah.

“Throughout December 2023, the DEC-Cover Sabah Campaign promises a dazzling array of activites set to captivate visitors and locals alike.

“Among the highlights are the Sabah Tanah Airku Countdown Mega Run 2023, coinciding with Kembara Apresiasi Sabah Day, spanning 28 districts with 1,000 dedicated runners carrying the Sabah flag, culminating in a 200-hour journey to Kota Kinabalu.

“There will be also a Family Fun Run aims to unite approximately 2,000 participants, fostering fun and bonding among families and friends,” she said in a press conference on Friday.

In addition to these exciting events, a plethora of diverse activities will unfold throughout the month, including Miss Merdeka Sabah 2023, Battle of Buskers, Borneo Culture Festival, Tamu-Bah local markets, Jelajah Sabah Foodie and other engaging activities that celebrate the rich tapestry of Sabah’s culture.

“With great enthusiasm and high hope, the event not only promises a vibrant celebration but also seeks foster community engagement and amplify awareness of Sabah’s cultural richness,” Liew added.

The event is jointly organised by Rock Maestro Sdn Bhd and Awesome Borneo Holidays Sdn Bhd, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment.