Technology, Innovation to Boost Sarawak Pepper Production

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak, often regarded as the heart of Malaysia’s pepper industry, is poised to embark on a transformative journey that will revolutionise pepper production.

Recognising Sarawak’s potential to become a global leader in pepper export, the government is implementing a strategic agenda to foster a shift towards new technologies and innovative approaches.

To be precise, this initiative aims to foster a paradigm shift towards integrating new technologies and innovative approaches into pepper farming practices to significantly enhance productivity and sustainability.

The ultimate goal is not only to boost export volumes, but also to elevate the overall quality of Sarawak pepper’s offerings on the global stage.

At the recent Sarawak Zone Commodity Trek 2023 programme, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof shared insights into how the government was shaping the industry.

“Educational efforts are being undertaken, including the production of high-quality seeds resistant to diseases and with high yields. Innovations like using new wood for planting due to decreasing supplies are introduced.

“The second initiative involves implementing IoT in pepper farming, collaborating with UNIMAS and others. If successful, the technology will be shared with small-scale farmers,” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities.

He expressed optimism that the initiatives will propel local pepper farmers to greater heights.

As part of the Commodity Trek programme, Fadillah and his entourage, who included Sarawak’s Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, and Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, had visited a pepper farm at Kampung Begu, Padawan, on Nov 26.

Sarawak Pepper Recognised as Premium Variety

Initiated in 2020, the pepper farm is owned by small-scale farmer Nugi Suoi. It has since covered approximately 0.25 hectares, which includes 400 mature pepper trees and 100 new ones, with varieties such as Kuching, Semenggok Aman, and Semenggok Emas.

The entourage were shown demonstrations of how pepper was collected, cleaned and grinded, using machinery such as a pepper mill and a spiral separator, into the familiar pepper powder that grace our tables today.

A spiral separator is a device used to separate solid particles based on density, shape, and size, through the action of gravity and centrifugal force. It is primarily used to separate pepper from impurities such as hollow pepper, loose stems and dried leaves.

For the said demonstration, the peppers are supplied through a bucket elevator and will roll down the spiral portion of the machine; separating the impurities through centrifugal force and friction. The pepper then gets collected at the bottom via a divider that separates the pepper and impurities.

Interestingly, the versatility of pepper was also highlighted through its incorporation into various commodities such as pepper-flavoured chocolate and beverages that were put on display during the programme.

Fadillah pointed out: “Sarawak is currently the largest producer of pepper, and we are the main exporter of pepper, where Sarawak pepper is recognised as a premium variety marketed in Korea and European countries at better prices.

“The pepper cultivation area in Sarawak covers 8,007 hectares, involving 98 percent of 38,260 planters. The Serian region is among the largest pepper-producing areas in Sarawak, with a total of 7,643 registered planters.

“It encompasses an area of 1,486.4 hectares, including the Puncak Borneo and Serian areas, namely Padawan and Serian.”

On a broader scale, Malaysia stands as the fifth-largest pepper exporter globally, with Sarawak playing a pivotal role as the largest producer in the country, contributing a whopping 95 per cent of the total production of pepper in Malaysia.

At Kampung Begu, Fadillah also engaged with other small-scale pepper farmers in Padawan and Serian to gather feedback on current issues and challenges related to the pepper agri-commodity sector.

Revolutionising Pepper Farming with IoT

Fadillah stated that technology initiatives will significantly benefit pepper farmers, especially in enhancing productivity and sustainability.

At the forefront of the transformative agenda is the integration of IoT into pepper farming practices. This initiative, which is a collaborative effort with University of Malaysia, Sarawak (Unimas) and various partners, is currently undergoing testing at a research centre in Semenggok.

“The locally-developed IoT is currently functional at the research centre in Semenggok. Data collection is ongoing, and if successful, it will be applied to small-scale farmers by the end of 2025.

“Despite being the world’s fifth-largest pepper producer, there’s a focus on local cultivation, aiming to shift farmers to new technologies,” said Fadillah.

It is understood that the implementation of IoT technology will equip farmers with the knowledge and insights to make data-driven decisions – meaning resource usage will be optimised and ultimately enhance productivity.

This approach will enable Sarawak’s pepper farmers to maximise their yield while minimising environmental impact.

AI-Powered Applications

Complimenting the IoT initiative, AI-powered applications tailored for the pepper farming community have also been introduced.

“The pepper sector is developing these mobile applications under the Integrated Pest and Disease Management (IPDM) Application Programme in Pepper Cultivation’ to assist small-scale farmers in maintaining their plantations more efficiently,” said Fadillah.

Dr Lada and NutriLada, two AI-powered tools, are set to become indispensable assets for farmers, offering valuable insights into field activities and providing comprehensive training through Technology Transfer Training (TOT) programmes.

Aside from the implementation of technology, the development of high-quality seeds resilient to diseases will be introduced and are capable of producing high yields.

“New techniques for planting pepper will also be introduced to farmers, including the use of alternative wood species due to decreasing supplies,” said Fadillah.

Distribution of New Pepper Plantation Scheme for Local Pepper Farmers

Stakeholders in the pepper industry also receive support in the form of agricultural assistance and cutting-edge pepper processing machinery from the Ministry, through the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB).

These aids enable farmers to produce export-grade black pepper, with a special focus on achieving the ‘Special’ grade variety, thereby elevating the income levels of those immersed in the pepper industry.

Overseeing pepper cultivation activities in the Padawan region is MPB’s Serian Branch, of which they have organised on-site training sessions and courses at the field level.

As of November 2023, 333 farmers have received approval for assistance under the new pepper plantation scheme, covering 44 hectares and totalling RM2.024 million.

Additionally, 267 farmers have been granted aid under the Mature Pepper Plantation Scheme, involving 46.9 hectares with a financial support value of RM1.173 million.

A Tech-Driven Agriculture Landscape for Sarawak

Looking ahead, initiatives as announced by Fadillah are not merely technological advancements but a holistic strategy aimed at creating a sustainable and thriving pepper industry in the state.

This vision, encompassing economic growth, technological empowerment, and the preservation of Sarawak’s rich agricultural heritage, is expected to bring the state’s pepper industry to new heights and eventually establish the state as a global leader in this dynamic agricultural sector.

“Technology plays a crucial role in enhancing productivity and quality across the agricultural supply chain, and I commend the efforts of the MPB in leveraging technology to enhance the competitiveness of the national pepper industry,” said Fadillah.

The Commodity Trek 2023 programme is organised by the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and launched by Fadillah on June 10, 203 in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Themed ‘Driving the Sustainability of National Commodities for the Well-being of the People’, the programme serves as a platform for Fadillah to engage with small-scale farmers and industry players in the commodity sector.

During the two-day programme in Sarawak, Fadillah had launched a cooking oil recycling initiative in Petra Jaya, met oil palm smallholders, visited a cocoa farm in Asajaya, and toured the Sabal Forest Reserve in Simunjan.