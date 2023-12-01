Use technology to improve state’s agriculture sector, S’wak graduates told

KUCHING (Dec 1): Agriculture and food industry graduates in Sarawak need to keep abreast with technology to improve Sarawak’s agriculture sector.

Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi said this is because technology would enable Sarawak to achieve its goal to be a net food exporter by 2030.

“Now we are on the brink of Industrial Revolution 4.0 better known as IR 4.0. Therefore, I call for graduates not to miss out on learning knowledge and skills related to technologies such as digital marketing, robotics and data analysis.

“This knowledge and skills can make you a competitive person to meet the needs of the industry in this digital era,” he added.

In his text of speech read by his deputy minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail during the presentation of certificates and awards to graduates of the Sarawak Agriculture Institute at Penview Convention Centre in Demak here yesterday, he reminded the graduates that they play an important role in transforming and modernising the agricultural sector by contributing energy in the field of agriculture either as salaried workers or as agricultural entrepreneurs.

Dr Rundi also said while the state government has remained committed to developing the agriculture sector, it is the graduates’ participation in technology that plays a crucial role in enabling agriculture to become one of Sarawak’s main engines of economic growth.

He also said to achieve this goal, it is essential for graduates to look at innovation and technology as an opportunity for them to contribute to society.

“The role of ensuring food safety is not only placed on the shoulders of the ministry. Many parties need to join hands to ensure the safety and security of food for the country and Sarawak.

“These challenges will open wider opportunities for graduates to venture into the field of agriculture. Helping us increase export agricultural products, thereby reducing dependence on imported food products.

“The opportunity is right in front of your eyes and it’s up to you to act proactively or continue to hug yourself in the comfort zone,” he added.

On his ministry, Dr Rundi said it aims to reach 60 per cent of self-sufficiency level (SSL) in the next seven years but the current spike in food prices does not reflect the projection,

Citing Sarawak’s demand for imported food which is higher than production, he said Sarawak is now emphasising on the development of the paddy and rice industry to achieve the SSL target of 60 per cent by 2030, which presently is only 34 per cent.

“Therefore, this is what we want to reverse at once to become a net food exporter. These challenges will open wider opportunities for graduates to venture into the field of agriculture.

“The value of our imports is in deficit because we need to cover local needs. Last year, we imported food worth RM6 billion and it is increasing compared to the previous year. Our exports are only worth RM1 billion,” he added.

Dr Rundi also advised graduates to seize the opportunity to serve as agropreneurs, not focusing solely on finding a job just to earn a salary.

He also said it is the state government’s hope to see graduates fully optimise knowledge and skills they learnt from the Institute to become successful agropreneurs.

“Finally, on this occasion, I would like to congratulate the Director of Agriculture and all the employees of the Sarawak Agricultural Institute who have worked hard to make our event a success this morning and educate our youth under the Malaysian Agricultural Certificate and Skill Certificate Programme who are able to contribute to productivity and national food security,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben and Sarawak Agriculture Department director Dominic Chunggat.