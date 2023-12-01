Vietnamese prostitute fined RM2,000 in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a Vietnamese woman RM2,000 in default three months in jail for soliciting for prostitution.

Le Nguyen Thi Thu Tuy, 43, from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to the charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to one year, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered for Le Nguyen to be referred to the Immigration Department after settling her fine or serving her sentence for further action.

She was found soliciting for prostitution in a hotel room at MTLD Tabuan Stutong Commercial Centre, Jalan Setia Raja here during a police raid around 3.30pm on Nov 26.

Among the items confiscated during the raid were three condoms and RM150.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted, while Le Nguyen was not represented by legal counsel.