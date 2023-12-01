Yayasan PETRONAS elevate STEM Teachers Through Program Duta Guru

PROGRAM Duta Guru (PDG), a Teacher Ambassador Programme was launched in 2020 to empower science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers who wish to rekindle their passion for teaching and equip them with innovative techniques to nurture their students.

The programme is a collaborative initiative between Yayasan PETRONAS and the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE) through the Education Planning and Research Division (BPPDP), with Teach for Malaysia and PETROSAINS as implementation partners.

“Teachers play a vital role in nurturing students’ interest in education. To make a lasting impact, we recognised the need to support our educators. Many, despite their STEM expertise, lacked industry exposure. This is why PDG was born,” shared Yayasan PETRONAS CEO Shariah Nelly Francis.

The programme aims at benefitting 4,500 STEM teachers by the year 2030. These exceptional educators, known as Duta Guru, will serve as influential role models who will build a passion for STEM and foster advanced critical thinking abilities among students from the B40 community.

The programme, which spans two years for each cohort, exposes STEM teachers to the latest advancements and real-world applications of STEM in various industries. Through training, guidance, curated materials, and a dedicated platform, this programme actively cultivates a supportive community among educators.

On October 17 and 18, the Program Duta Guru Nasional Symposium 2023 themed, ‘Building Future-Proof Problem Solvers: Exploring the Intersection between Integrated STEM and a Sustainable Futur’’, was held in Kuala Lumpur.

Teachers assigned their students a final-year project aimed at creating socially beneficial innovations. The result was a remarkable array of booths showcasing student’s inventions that were made possible by the guidance of their teachers, showcasing the potential of Malaysian youth.

At one booth named ‘Alarme’’, students Lliyas Abd Aziz, Nur Amali Kamarudin, Nurfathiah Ahmad Sayut, Nur Nadhifah Ramli, and Maslama Sahad Morharez Am Bant Abd Wajd showcased a garbage can that sends notifications to your phone when it was full.

These students were trying to address a problem faced by the school’s cleaning staff.

Leveraging the EDP (Engineering Design Process) method they worked out a solution, resulting in a functional and practical product.

Students generously shared their innovations with other schools to promote the installation of their bins. This not only boosted their confidence but also instilled values related to mutual assistance and cleanliness.

Teachers in Cohort 3 have found PDG to be a stimulating challenge and a platform for personal growth as well as emphasizing the importance of sharing knowledge and learning new teaching pedagogies from peers.

Veronica Francis, a teacher from Cohort 3, highlighted the importance of creating a safe, non-judgmental learning environment and implementing a ‘culture of error’ to enhance students’ confidence and problem-solving skills that she learned during the programme.

Reflecting on his journey, Rudae Minuk, a teacher from SMK Tarat in Sarawak, said: “PDG has equipped me with a range of effective teaching methods, and the insights shared by my fellow educators have been invaluable.

“I used to rely on the traditional ‘chalk and talk’ approach, which I learned during my high school days. But I soon realised that it was not suitable for this generation of students who are far more advanced. PDG has shown me that I’m not alone in facing these challenges and guided me to overcome these challenges.”

During the symposium, Munirah Aini, from SMK Bandar Miri in Sarawak, received the Anugerah Inspirasi PDG for being an inspiration for her peers.

Once a reserved instructor who shied away from challenges and competitions that tested her abilities, Munirah has now bloomed into a passionate Teacher Ambassador, who exuded confidence.

Eager to share her wealth of knowledge with both her colleagues and eager students, Munirah’s journey serves as a testament to her extraordinary evolution from a modest teacher to an expert in STEM.

Programme Duta Guru (PDG) is not just an initiative but a movement that empowers teachers and unlocks the potential of students.

Be a part of this change, whether you are an educator eager to enhance your teaching methods, a student ready to embrace innovative learning or an advocate for educational progress.

Together, we can shape a brighter future. Enrol in PDG and let’s inspire, innovate, and create a sustainable impact on education and our society. Your journey begins now, and your contribution can make all the difference. Join us in reshaping education today!

For more information, visit www.yayasanpetronas.com.my.