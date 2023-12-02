18-year-old arrested in connection with case of abandoned newborn girl in Bandar Baru Semariang

KUCHING (Dec 2): An 18-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the case of an abandoned newborn baby girl discovered in Bandar Baru Semariang on Wednesday.

In a statement today, Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was arrested at 11.05am on Friday morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

The suspect is believed to be the partner of a 14-year-old girl who was also arrested in connection with the same case on Wednesday night.

The baby, who was discovered with her umbilical cord still attached, was rescued by residents from what appeared to be an area with secondary jungle.

The baby was in good health when found before being sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further medical checks.