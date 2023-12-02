Abd Karim: Improvement works on Kapit’s Bletih Stadium to be arranged

KAPIT (Dec 2): Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah assures the people here that he would do his best to fast-track the approval of funds meant for improvement works on Bletih Stadium here.

Adding on, he acknowledges that the facility is in dire need of repairs and upgrading.

“We will call architects to recommend what to do, and the cost involved. My estimate is around RM8 million to RM10 million,” he said during a press conference held after officiating at the opening ceremony for Sarawak Youth Day 2023 at Kapit Civic Centre today.

Abdul Karim said he had previously conducted inspections on Bletih Stadium and the adjacent swimming pool area.

“I know that the stadium was used as a quarantine centre during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, it was closed down due to severe damage, particularly to the roof and the floor.

“The swimming pool is also not in proper order.

“It’s a waste and a great loss to the people here when these two sports facilities cannot be utilised.

“These facilities must not be left like this,” he added.

Meanwhile, the press conference also announced the winners of several awards to be presented during the grand night gala of the celebration.

The respective honourees of the Sarawak Men and Women Youth awards are Mohamad Akram Mohamad Karim and Lyona Stephen, each to take home RM5,000; and the recipient of the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 Non-Governmental Organisation Award is Loo Yong Sieng, the president Junir Chamber International (JCI)- Kelab Belia Jalan Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu, who will receive RM10,000.