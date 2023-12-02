Abg Jo: Youth Technopreneur portfolio to strengthen Sarawak’s entrepreneurs

SIBU (Dec 2): The Sarawak government has a new Youth Technopreneur portfolio to strengthen the state’s entrepreneurs through the digital economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 held at the Kapit Civic Centre here today, he said this will be under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

“The Youth Technopreneur portfolio is to equip youths today with technological components which are vital for today’s business.

“I believe the ministry will provide and design high-impact programmes in Sarawak by implementing innovation and digital technology among Sarawak’s youth entrepreneurs,” he said.

His text-of-speech was read by Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari said youths are important in the development of Sarawak, thus the government has implemented many initiatives and allocated a large amount of funds for the development of youths and their talents each year.

He pointed out that in the recent Sarawak Budget 2023, the government allocated RM6.1 million to enhance the implementation of programmes for youth talent development including sports and culture.

Additionally, a sum of RM2 million was allocated for the development of young entrepreneurs to shape and increase the income of Sarawak’s youths.

“An overall budget of RM8.1 million will be utilised for various holistic programmes, including the International Youth Mental Health Conference; International e-Sports Games; National Extreme Sports Challenge; International and Sarawak Youth Volunteer Day; Youth Environmental Programme; Youth Entrepreneur Setup; and more,” he said.

Thus, he called on the youths to seize opportunities in the many development initiatives implemented by the government.

Abang Johari also mentioned that ensuring Sarawak will continue to thrive, the government has a clear foundation and direction for youths under the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

“Sarawak needs new talents on innovation and digital technology in various fields such as volunteering, economic development, sports, and creative industries,” he pointed out.

Also present at the event were Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.