American adventure traveller shares S’wak artefacts for future generation

KUCHING (Dec 2): American adventure traveler Dr David McLanahan, 82, from Seattle, Washington, is on a mission to preserve his collection of Sarawak artefacts for the benefit of future generations.

Rather than opting to sell these items, he is keen to ensure they find a home where the public can appreciate them – museums.

He was at the Sarawak Eco Fashion Gala 2023 event at the Old Court House, where the Sarawak Museum proudly showcased his treasures.

Among the artefacts from his collection displayed were an Iban beaded sword dangle, an Orang Ulu beaded ear ornament, and a Bidayuh chieftain’s necklace, all acquired by McLanahan approximately two decades ago.

His passion for collecting traces back to 1987 when he first set foot in Borneo, amassing a diverse collection of artworks primarily from Sarawak, alongside some acquisitions from Kalimantan.

Over the course of 25 visits to Sarawak, he explored its rivers and longhouses, forging connections with locals, making friends, and encountering dealers.

The decision to entrust his collection to the Sarawak Museum was entirely voluntary, with no prompt from the institution.

McLanahan expressed his desire for the artefacts to be publicly accessible rather than confined to private collections.

“I want them to be in a place where the public can see it, not some collectors who ‘close it’,” he emphasised.

“Though I am handing them over on my own accord, I had called them (Sarawak Museum) and told them: ‘These are what I have got, you can have anything you want and you know I am 82-year-old, I don’t want to pass away and have all these stuff’. But nobody knows how old these artefacts are.

“You know, some of these artefacts are the best examples in the world that I have seen, and some of them were published in books,” he said.

His collection, comprising around 400 items gathered since he embarked on his travels in 1966, reflects his adventurous spirit.

Notably, 20 per cent of these items incorporate animal parts or elements.

Recalling a remarkable adventure in 1987 from Bario to Miri, he shared: “I am an adventure traveler. I love the jungle or track in the jungle of Borneo, particularly the adventure trip from Bario to Miri in 1987. That was a tremendous trip.”