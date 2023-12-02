Apologise to Tiong, Abd Karim urges Kedah MB

SIBU (Dec 2): Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has called upon Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to apologise to federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing over a recent derogatory remark.

Abdul Karim pointed out that there is a need to respect the beliefs of others, and any remarks that appeared to be derogatory should be avoided.

He was asked to comment on the Muhammad Sanusi’s recent remarks reported by Malaysiakini as mocking Tiong’s appearance as a ‘pot-bellied deity’.

“A leader, more so in DUN (State Legislative Assembly), we have our decorum so as not to insult friends even though from different parties, and as if ‘mocking’ or laughing at. When I saw the video, I felt it was not supposed to be said as such, because we must respect others’ belief, as if ‘mocking’ that Tourism Minister (Tiong) like a statue in the temple – ‘big belly’ – that is not the way. It looks derogatory to me.

“And my hope – Menteri Besar (Muhammad Sanusi) needs to apologise to our Tourism Minister (Tiong) even though he is from the federal. But to me, should not have been issued because what is said in DUN will be entered into the Hansard.

“Fifty years after this, when our grandchildren read (the Hansard) (and ask) why the Menteri Besar was like that? Not good.”

Abdul Karim was speaking to reporters after representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 in Kapit today.

