CSO Platform for Reform: Amendment to Suhakam Act ‘too good to be true’

KUCHING (Dec 2): The CSO Platform for Reform expresses deep concern over the latest developments regarding the amendment to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Act in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 27.

“The amendment to the Suhakam Act, which entered the second reading on Nov 29, is a major amendment that gives Suhakam independence, but unfortunately it looks ‘too good to be true’,” said the civil society groups in a statement yesterday.

Citing the amendment made under Clause 2 that touches on the authority of Suhakam to carry out its function to visit any institutions and place, other than places of detention, according to the written law of the institution, this would be completely meaningless because they would still need to adhere to the existing bureaucracy practices to conduct any visits, said the coalition.

“CSO Platform for Reform feels that unannounced visits will be impossible to be carried out since the matter is not included in the amendment of the Suhakam Act.

“Suhakam commissioners should be given full freedom at any time to conduct unannounced visits to obtain clear evidence in the event of human rights violations anywhere,” it said.

The civil society organisation (CSO) welcomed the amendment of the appointment of commissioners that would involve at least 30 per cent representatives among women and one person with disability (PwD) commissioner, but it still felt that the method of selecting Suhakam commissioners remained the same.

As such, the coalition called for the Suhakam commissioners to be chosen based on their competence and extensive knowledge in human rights.

“We also insist that Suhakam commissioners need to be appointed full-time and not for a temporary period, whereby the number of commissioners can be in the range of seven to nine people to maintain each other’s competency.”

CSO Platform for Reform also welcomed the amendment under Section 5 of the same Act, stating that those actively involved in politics should not be appointed as members of the Suhakam Commission.

Given this, the coalition called for Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican Habib Merican and Nazira Abdul Rahim to relinquish their positions immediately after the enforcement of the Act, as it was proven that they were involved in one of the political parties in this country.

CSO stressed that the Suhakam institution, being a body independent from the government, should not be mixed with people who were actively involved in politics.

“Suhakam should focus on organisational transparency and play a role in promoting human rights to the community at large, and not abolish existing human rights,” it added.

The CSO Platform for Reform is a coalition of more than 60 members focusing on institutional reforms for a better Malaysia for all.