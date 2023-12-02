Deputy Minister: 500 Sarawakians benefit from MyLesen programme

MIRI (Dec 2): The federal government had funded 500 Sarawakians to obtain their driving licence under the MyLesen programme in Budget 2024, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

This year, he said the federal government had given out RM150,000 in MyLesen assistance for Sarawak, to be distributed to Kuching, Bau, Sarikei, Bintulu, Sibu, Sri Aman, Miri, Kapit and Limbang.

“For next year, we depend on the distribution by state based on the allocation that will be channelled by the Ministry of Finance (MoF),” he told The Borneo Post when asked about the number of Sarawakians who would be eligible for MyLesen assistance.

The selection of applicants is based on the conditions that they are recipients of eKasih or assistance for the B40 (low-income) group, aged 16 years and above, never a holder of any driver’s licence, not on the ‘black list’, and have good physical health.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Rospiagus Taha had, on Thursday, said that the ministry would push for advocacy and legal action for students without driving licence.

He said this would be done for six months, to encourage 23,000 road users aged 16 to 35 to obtain valid driving licences.