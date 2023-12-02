Empowerment key agenda for rural youths, says deputy minister

KAPIT (Dec 2): Empowering the young generation in the rural areas is the key theme of this year’s Sarawak Youth Day celebration.

Taking place at Kapit Civic Centre until today, it is the first time that the event is being held outside the state capital, Kuching.

In his remark, Deputy Minister I for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurs Development Sarawak Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu hailed the event as ‘a very comprehensive and informative programme for youths, aged from 15 to 40 years old’.

Adding on, he said the state government had allocated a huge sum for youth development and entrepreneurship under the 2024 State Budget.

“This is in line with the 2030 vision for Sarawak to become a high income state, augmented by the new economy deriving from the ‘blue economy’ (from the ocean), carbon trading, hydrogen power, oil and gas, and green energy,” he told reporters when met at Sarawak Youth Day 2023 exhibition site at Kapit Civic Centre today.

Citing the Baleh hydroelectric power dam as a prospect, Rentap said in the near future, Sarawak would supply electricity to Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia.

“So the youths here should grab the opportunity to land jobs at the Baleh dam in the future. Not only that, the Bakun and Murum dams are also in Kapit Division.

“There will be more career opportunities.”

Accompanying Rentap at the exhibition site were fellow deputy minister Dr Ripin Lamat, permanent secretary to the ministry Morshidi Frederick, Kapit Youth and Sport officer Bakat Gira, Kapit Resident Galong Luang, and Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang.