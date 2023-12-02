Fadillah: GPS committed to ensuring stability, sustainability of Unity Govt

KUCHING (Dec 2): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is committed to ensuring the stability and sustainability of the federal unity government, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the state ruling coalition would place the national interests above all so as to ensure the country’s stability in politics.

“We have agreed among the leadership of GPS that our priority is to ensure that the unity government will stay on and that our political stability is there.

“This is so that we can maintain and move the economy, and we need investors and stable politics as the main foundation to move forward,” he said when met by reporters after closing the Petra Jaya Technical Skills and Vocational Training (TVET) Promotional Programme here today.

He was asked whether Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be expected to announce a federal cabinet reshuffle.

According to Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, there had been no discussion on a federal cabinet reshuffle.

He was quick to point out that it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister whether to have a cabinet reshuffle.

“Whether there is a cabinet reshuffle, you need to ask the PM. So far there is no discussion on this matter and it is the PM’s prerogative.

“It is certain that he will assess whether those ministers are performing or not, or that if the minister has the ability, knowledge and skills to fulfill the role and function,” he said.

When asked about the development of a recent meeting related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Fadillah said the meeting that was supposed to be held this month had been postponed to next month (January 2024).

Fadillah, who is heading the MA63 Technical Committee, said the meeting had to be postponed since many ministers from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia were unable to be present due to their respective duties abroad.

“There are several pending matters that are being discussed by the Technical Committee and the Working Committee.

“These matters include both the fields of health and education,” he added.