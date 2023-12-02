Gerawat urges OUCCI members to explore business opportunities under PCDS 2030

KUCHING (Dec 2): Members of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) are urged to explore how the Orang Ulu community can actively participate and benefit from the vast business opportunities offered through the Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

In making this call, OUCCI advisor Datuk Gerawat Gala said PCDS 2030 is a pivotal document not only for the government but all industries and communities.

“For those of you who have not read the PCDS 2030, I encourage you to read and understand as there are a lot of business opportunities from various projects and programmes set out in it.

“Then, you will be able to identify the areas you will be able to participate in for the next five or six years,” said the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department.

He said one such new opportunity is carbon trading.

“I would like the chamber members who have better business acumen to study in-depth options and strategies, including risks and rewards associated with this carbon trade, and how our Orang Ulu community can participate and benefit from it,” he said in his speech at the OUCCI Gala Night here on Friday night.

He said that while the chambers will do its best to support its members, its role is still limited to supporting, training and some lobbying.

“The responsibility to drive and grow your respective businesses rests on each of you. You need to call on the best in you — the good values of diligence, trustworthiness, integrity, tenacity, resilience, fairness, kindness and faith.

“I believe if you do the best, you can be successful in developing, managing and growing your business. I am certain you will not only be successful and prosperous, but highly esteemed and respected in the business community,” he said.