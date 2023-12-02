Grave robbers strike Sg Pasai cemetery, 40 tombs desecrated

SIBU (Dec 2): Some 40 tombs at the Sungai Pasai cemetery here were found desecrated today, with valuables buried with the deceased believed to be stolen.

The matter was discovered by a grasscutter passing by the area, who noticed that the earth around the tombs had been dug up, and he immediately went to a nearby longhouse to inform the residents there.

The cemetery, believed to be more than 80 years old, is the resting ground for the dearly departed of residents from nine longhouses in the area.

Following the shocking discovery, the residents proceeded to cover the dug-up parts of the ground.

It was informed that a police report had been lodged.