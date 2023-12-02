Julaihi: Batu Kitang water treatment plant upgrading works to be completed by Q1 2024

KUCHING (Dec 2): The upgrading works for Plant 2 of the Batu Kitang water treatment plant are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Minister of Utility and Telecommunication said the capacity of the water treatment plant will increase to 884 million litres per day (MLD) once completed.

“The current capacity is 780 MLD, and will increase to 884 MLD after the completion of Plant 2. An additional 100 MLD is also being worked on, which will increase the capacity to 984 MLD.

“Achieving this by next year will help meet the demand for water supply not just in Kuching city, but in the Samarahan area especially for Samarindah, Kampung Tanjung Parang and Kampung Melayu.

“We hope those from these areas, including Stakan and 7th Mile, can be patient as the current water supply is expected to be sufficient by March when the ongoing upgrades are completed,” he said when attending the Kuching Water Board’s (KWB) Appreciation Night for the Excellent Service Award (APC) 2022 and Retirement Recognition (July-Dec 2023) at Hikmah Exchange here on Friday night.

On another note, Julaihi said the state government is looking at upgrading and replacing water distribution pipes statewide, including those in Kuching.

“The government has approved the budget to initiate the replacement and upgrading works starting next year. With these replacement, ageing pipes currently in use will be phased out, as our target is to upgrade and replace the pipes in the existing water supply system every year.

“Kuching area will be our priority in the upgrading and replacement exercise starting next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the appreciation night, 46 KWB staff received the Excellent Service Award and 232 staff received the Purata e-Prestasi 85 per cent recognition.

“KWB contributes not only to the water supply in Kuching city, but their services have crossed the boundaries of the city such as to the Samarahan division — enabling the supply of clean water to its residents,” he said.

Also present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap; deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication Syed Mohamad Fauzi; and KWB chief executive officer Rodziah Mohamad.