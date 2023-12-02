Julaihi: Recent DUN sitting reflects S’wak Utilities, Telecommunications Ministry’s role as main data centre

KUCHING (Dec 2): The recently concluded State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting reflects Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Ministry’s important role as the main data centre for the whole state, said its minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

Speaking during his ministry’s appreciation dinner at a hotel here on Thursday night, he said there is a trend in requesting for written reply.

“As usual, we received many oral questions during the DUN sitting.

“And this time, it seems that there is a trend where we also received inquiries for written replies. This is a result of our efforts in being responsive. We have been answering oral inquiries not only during the DUN sitting but also in our WhatsApp groups. This shows that we are responsive to public inquiries,” he added.

Julaihi also said the lengthy explanation in his winding-up speech reflects that the ministry strives to fulfil all public inquiries.

He added the details and figures that had been presented indicate that the information provided is based on facts.

According to him, the presentation during his winding-up speech last Monday had received positive feedback from his fellow assemblymen.

“With our role as a data centre, this means that we need accurate information to answer questions from assemblymen on related matters.

“Similarly, when debating in the State Assembly, as assemblyman and minister, we must have enough evidence to present it, and this is supported by the information obtained from our ministries and agencies.

“So, this will be a good partnership not only for us policymakers, but also for those who witnessed the recent state assembly session,” he said.

Touching on the function, Julaihi expressed his gratitude to the staff involved for giving their full commitment to face the recent state assembly meeting together.

“We know there are some of our friends who work hard until late at night to complete assignments, thank you for all your hard work and commitment,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications (Telecommunications) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications (Utilities) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and others.