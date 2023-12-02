Kemaman by-election: 60 pct voters turnout as of 4pm, says EC

CHUKAI (Dec 2): The voter turnout for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election stood at 60 per cent as of 4pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The figure is nearing the 70 per cent target set by the EC from the 141,043 electors eligible to cast their ballots today, who have until 6 pm before polling centres close.

The 49 polling stations involved in the by-election opened at 8am and the weather in the constituency has remained sunny so far, facilitating the voting process.

There are a total of 141,790 eligible voters in the constituency, including 387 policemen, six military personnel and three of their spouses as well as 12 overseas voters.

All police and military personnel eligible to vote early have fulfilled their responsibility through postal ballots while three spouses of military personnel voted early at the Kijal police station on Nov 28.

The by-election sees a one-on-one clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, representing PAS. – Bernama