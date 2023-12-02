Kuching South City Council grabs ‘Asean Clean Tourist City Standard Award’ for second time

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has clinched the Asean Clean Tourist City Standard Award – National Level 2024-2026.

The recent achievement marked the second consecutive time that the council had received the accolade, following its certification for the 2022-2024 term.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng expressed his delight upon receiving the letter from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC).

“Congratulations to all residents of Kuching South and the MNKS staff, as it has always been a joint effort in keeping our city clean.

“I wish to share this honour with all Kuchingites. We must be proud to be Kuching South citizens,” he said in a statement.

The Asean Clean Tourist City Standard Award is part of the Asean Tourism Standard Awards, recognising local authorities for their outstanding services catering to tourists.

The criteria encompass a range of indicators including environmental management, cleanliness, waste management, green spaces, health safety, awareness-building about environmental protection, urban safety and security, as well as tourism infrastructure and facilities.

“The secret to maintaining a clean city is changing the mindset of the people on the importance of taking care of the environment. Everyone plays a crucial role in ensuring the city is clean and safe for tourists.

“Whatever we do now is for the benefit of the people at large,” said Wee.