Kuching Waterfront, such a wasted tourism asset!

THE Kuching Waterfront, spreading across 1.3km along the southern bank of the Sarawak River and stretching across three of the state’s oldest and most iconic roads: Jalan Padungan, Main Bazaar and Gambier Street, is lined with major hotels, restaurants and eateries, souvenir shops, entertainment outlets and many of the state’s historically significant buildings – thus making it one of the most popular and attractive tourist attractions, which is also frequented by the locals.

It was officially opened in 1993 and was a project entrusted to the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) during the time of Tan Sri Effendi Norwawi. Initially envisaged as just Phase 1 – the original Waterfront was designed by a Sydney architect and was originally meant to start from the banks of the Riverbank Suites Condominium (which had originally housed the Ang Cheng Hoe Building) to end at the eastern end of the Pangkalan Batu’s landing steps.

On March 15, 2020, its management was handed over to the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) after languishing for over 27 years under the auspices of its original developer SEDC.

Its original mission was to serve the Kuching population (and be an added tourism product) to be a ‘self-contained venue with facilities available for entertainments, refreshments, relaxation, cultural enjoyment and arts appreciation’.

In 2014, there were extension, enhancement and reclamation works that added another 234m and reclamation works of 73m done, mainly for an elevated walkway from the Riverbank Suites.

It was hoped during the handover three years ago would ‘ultimately lead to better services and enhanced performances in the long term’.

The Kuching Waterfront celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

It is the popular opinion of those who are in the inbound tourism industry that it, the waterfront, despite its much treasured and valued location and its vast attraction and potential for both locals and tourists from all over the world, has mainly been a huge disappointment insofar as its usage, venue utility and as a tourism product are concerned.

I have spoken to many locals, as well as to some visiting tourists over the years, who are very frank and openly critical of the ‘under-usage’ and ‘lack of entertainment and culinary products’ that could have appealed, attracted and made Kuching Waterfront more vibrant, exciting and ‘a must-visit spot’ both by day and by night.

So what has gone wrong? We have one of the best tourism products in the world – a site, location and attraction fronting a lovely meandering slow-moving river, embraced by beautiful and unique sights, buildings and ‘photo-ops’ attractions across the Sarawak River; and on this side of the riverbank a row of pre-colonial days 100-plus years old buildings along Main Bazaar and, and retail outlets laden with souvenirs, local foods and drinks and once again – ‘Instagram’ and soc-med bait … but hey wait, there’s still something missing!

For those of us who have been to Singapore and Kota Kinabalu, and have visited their equivalent waterfronts – Singapore’s Boat Quay and Clarke Quay and the KK Waterfront, we are very much aware of the ‘what a difference a management makes’ effect.

Singapore’s Clarke Quay offers visitors a wide range of alternative things to see and do, although it really comes alive at night when its stunning and wide-ranging waterside restaurants, bars and clubs attract both locals and tourists right up to the early hours.

During the day the Singapore River, which lies at the heart of Clarke Quay, boat tours are available that cruise up and down the entire length of the river, taking advantage of the interesting sights along the way, and finishing up in either the Boat Quay, Clarke Quay or Marina Bay itself.

At night, you can take your pick of any of the popular international cuisines offered in any one of the eateries; boutique breweries, pubs and bars offering a myriad range of cocktails and liquors of all sorts. In most of these outlets, it is usually ‘Standing Room Only’ (SRO) and most would require advance bookings to be seated for a meal.

There is full and total usage of all available space – indoors, outdoors and under the sun or moonlight; right up to the riverbank itself! The place is brightly lit with an ambiance of warmth, comfort and security.

The only thing where it might hurt you would be your wallet or credit card when the bill arrives!

Next let’s pay a visit to the KK Waterfront, which is an esplanade walk that faces the open South China Sea and the islands of Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park – reachable 25 minutes by speedboat. It encompasses a collection of nightlife establishments, local markets and eateries that range from ‘halal’ satay stalls to Filipino food, local Kadazan delights, Chinese and Thai as well as Continental and Western snacks and meals.

The place is buzzing with bright lights, themed decorations, food and drinks of all kinds – and they serve alcohol too.

The crowd patronising the KK Waterfront is a culturally and racially diverse mix of both locals and foreigners; short-time tourists, local expats and visitors from other parts of Malaysia – and they comprise of both young and old.

They have no issues with security; there are very few occurrences of thefts or fist-fights or any sort of disturbances. Most of the retail outlets do roaring businesses throughout the week, not just at weekends or during special events or promotions; it’s a regular ‘hot spot’ for those looking for food, fun and company.

The next obvious question to ask is – why isn’t the Kuching Waterfront even half the attraction or having the popularity of the KK Waterfront as it is right now?

I did a Q&A with a number of people here and from overseas who have visited us over the years. These are some of the constructive suggestions that I was given.

Whoever manages the Kuching Waterfront needs to completely revamp the entire system and the operation of the place: the facilities are all there and there is not much to be done with regard to the infrastructure or present venue set-up.

Notices of tenders for new operators to open up new eateries must be offered, awarded and concessions be granted. If there is a continued need for whatever reasons to remain ‘halal’ these should be relocated and at a designated area, outside of which there should be both ‘non-halal’ food as well as alcoholic drinks being sold.

Management must ensure that there is a good mix and a wide range of foods being offered, from those appealing to the lower end of the market to a slightly more exclusive fares and thus, more pricey.

Security for the area must be tightened and there should be regular patrols. The facilities for washrooms and toilets must be improved upon; more rubbish bins and garbage collecting devices as well as signages denoting facilities be brightly lit and easily seen – in all three languages of Malay, English and Mandarin.

The entire area must be kept clean, neat and tidy and cleaners be on the job 24/7 and public facilities like permanent chairs and tables as well as the decorative plants, trees and flowers be tended to and nurtured.

Operating hours should be further enhanced; there must be stalls open for food and drinks during daytime, say from 8am to 6pm. The night vendors should be able to operate without hindrance from 6pm till late, say midnight on weekdays and even up to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays – or whatever is the time allowed by the council for other nightclubs and pubs in the city proper.

I am aware that the state government also utilises the Kuching Waterfront for many important events during festivals like regattas, national events and special occasions like fairs and trade and crafts promotions – the esplanade is big enough and lengthy enough; after all, it is 1.3km – to allow and accommodate such events.

It is a matter of relocating and picking the actual sites and locations for these one-off irregular functions.

For the rest of the time (actually its 90 per cent of the time), it should serve as a major tourism and local attraction for all to enjoy.

We all hope to see a more concerted effort towards enlivening and promoting the Kuching Waterfront in the near future so that instead of being an underused and under-appreciated ‘white elephant’, it can be turned into a major tourist attraction as well as a special place for locals to be entertained and to have their evening walks and have a bite to eat; with a drink of their choice, amidst what friends tell me – ‘with a view of that million dollar sunset’ over the horizon with the mountain in the background and the Sarawak River meandering in front.

Beautiful Sarawak – Asia’s best kept secret!