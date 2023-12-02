Malaysia re-elected to International Maritime Organisation for 10th straight time

LONDON (Dec 2): Malaysia has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council under Category C for the 2024-2025 term, marking Malaysia’s victory for the 10th consecutive time.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Malaysia was placed 10th out of the 20 seats after garnering 134 votes out of 166 votes during the IMO 33rd Assembly here last night.

Loke, who headed the Malaysian delegation to the assembly, described the election as a recognition of the IMO and member countries of Malaysia’s involvement, contribution and importance in the international maritime sector.

“This result is a good one because it ensures Malaysia retains its position and voice in the international organisation. It gives us the space to continue to play a role in the shipping world, where there are representatives in the IMO who will draft maritime and shipping policies and regulations,” he said.

The announcement for the Category C membership was made at the end of the assembly, which comprises 170 countries present to vote for the 2024-2025 term.

He said the victory in being re-elected as an IMO member was also the result of a collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, the Marine Department Malaysia, port boards and representatives of maritime-based industries and associations.

Loke said that as a council member, Malaysia will continue to play its role in providing technical training to developing and underdeveloped countries in the aspect of sharing maritime expertise.

The formation of the IMO is to develop and support a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping and, among its areas of jurisdiction these days include safety issues, environmental awareness, legal affairs, technical cooperation, maritime safety and shipping efficiency.

The IMO council members under Category C comprise 20 elected countries, which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

Also present at the assembly were the Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Datuk Zakri Jaafar and IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim. – Bernama