Man found dead inside car in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Dec 2): A man was found dead inside a car at Sri Taman Sandakan on Saturday morning.

State Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Hamsa Isnurdini said the Sandakan fire and rescue station received an emergency call at 9.39am.

“Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the location and found a 37-year-old man unconscious at the driver’s seat.

“The vehicle was locked and fire and rescue personnel broke the window using special tools.

“Paramedics who were at the scene confirmed the victim’s death and the body was removed from the vehicle and handed to the police for further action,” Hamsa, adding that the operation ended at 9.57am.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was pinned under a Perodua Bezza car in a road accident along Jalan Sabit in Kota Marudu on Friday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said fire and rescue personnel from Kota Marudu were dispatched to the location after receiving a distress call at 7.43pm.

Fire and rescue personnel managed to free the 37-year-old motorcyclist from under the vehicle before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.