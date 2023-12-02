MetMalaysia forecasts rain, thunderstorms in several places in Sarawak tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 2): Several places in Sarawak are expected to experience rain or thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow (Dec 3).

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) in a statement today said Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu are expected to experience rain in the morning, while the rest of the state including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Kapit, Miri and Limbang are expected remain dry.

In the afternoon, there is a chance of thunderstorms in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, and Miri are expected to experience rain at night.

MetMalaysia also forecasted that sea conditions in Sarawak’s coastal waters are expected to be moderate, with waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.0 metres in height, and winds blowing from the northeast at 10-20 km/h.

Maximum temperature for the state is expected to be 33°C while the minimum 23°C.

The public is advised to refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and the department’s social media accounts, as well as download the ‘myCuaca’ app for the latest and authentic weather information.