Over 5,000 participate in Kuching City Christmas Parade (Video)

KUCHING (Dec 2): More than 5,000 people took part in the Kuching City Christmas Parade tonight.

With this year’s theme ‘A Heartwarming Christmas’, the annual parade started at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Jubilee Ground at 7pm, which saw 15 Christmas-themed floats vehicles.

The parade’s main organiser were the Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) and Sarawak Evangelical Christian Association (Seca), and the host for this year was the Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) Methodist Church.

Among the participating churches were the Roman Catholic, Anglican, SIAC Methodist Church, BEM (SIB) Church, The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Sarawak Baptist Church, and Blessed Church, as well as the Boys’ Brigade, Girls’ Brigade, and The Salvation Army.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat also participated in the parade.

Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh led the opening prayer before the parade proceeded to the Kuching Waterfront, and returned to the MBKS Jubilee Ground around 9pm.

“Let us all be people of all goodwill, to come together and do something for Sarawak – all races and all faiths to celebrate Christmas together. During open houses, friends can build friendship and harmony, and let Sarawak be a model for Malaysia that we all can live together,” Poh told reporters when met at the parade.

Families and children had been waiting eagerly by the roadside since 6pm to witness the parade. In the spirit of Christmas, gifts and presents were also distributed to the public along the parade route.