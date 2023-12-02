Sarawak flag made from beads enters Malaysia Book of Records

KAPIT (Dec 2): Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Youth, Sport and Entrepeneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah presented the ‘Malaysia Book of Records’ certificate to the local youths who made a giant Sarawak flag from beads.

The ceremony took place in connection with the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 celebration at Kapit Civic Centre today.

Measuring 16 feet by eight feet (approximately 5m by 2.5m), the flag comprises 442,368 beads – earning it a place in the book of records as being the ‘Largest State Flag Made from Beads’.

According to Kapit Youth and Sports officer Bakat Gira, it was made by 18 young women representing various ethnics, who spent 18 days to complete the whole body.

It is informed that the project cost is RM37, 000.

This giant Sarawak flag is now on display on the ground floor of Kapit Civic Centre.