Stage bus is back in Mukah

SIBU (Dec 2): The stage bus service in Mukah has finally resumed after over 20 years of absence.

Bus service operator City Public Link (CPL) yesterday launched its two stage buses with one bus plying Mukah-Balingian route at two trips per day and the other one covering Mukah-Dalat route, also at two trips per day.

CPL chief accountant Foo Boon Ling said the bus service would benefit not only the local community in Mukah, but also those in the remote areas and students from higher learning institutions such as Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Mukah Polytechnic.

“At City Public Link, we strongly believe that reliable transportation should be accessible to all,” said Foo.

“With years of demand for improved transportation infrastructure, we (CPL) hope that the reintroduction of the bus services will alleviate transportation challenges faced by the local residents, connect communities and enhance quality of life for everyone.

Meanwhile, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, on Thursday, thanked the bus service operator for bringing back the service to Mukah.