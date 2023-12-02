S’wak dancers win 1 gold, 2 bronze in int’l dance competition in Thailand

KUCHING (Dec 2): Tyng Dance Academy from Sarawak secured an impressive victory at the International Dance Organisation (IDO) competition held recently in Thailand.

The academy’s dancer Elaine Chai embodied the true spirit of Sarawak and humbly secured the gold in Folklore Senior and the bronze in Classical Solo.

Meanwhile, Irelene Chan’s artistry earned her a well-deserved bronze in the Classical Solo.

The academy’s founder Chan Tyng Tyng expressed her pride in the duo’s achievements.

“With hearts full of gratitude and Sarawakian pride, Tyng Dance Academy shares the joy of our achievements at the IDO Thailand competition of one gold and two bronze medals.

“Our dancers truly showcased the grace and spirit of ‘Anak Sarawak’ on the international stage,” she told The Borneo Post.

The academy’s success not only brings pride to Sarawak but adds a chapter to Malaysia’s global representation in the field of dance.

“We express our sincere thanks for the privilege of representing our beloved state, and Malaysia, globally. Two days of heartfelt competition — our dancers stood tall, making Sarawak proud,” she said.

The IDO competition saw over 850 competitors from 13 countries participate.