Twelve trees set up to enliven SMC’s Christmas Fest 2023

SIBU (Dec 2): Twelve Christmas trees are set to spruce up the festive ambience at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here.

According to Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) Christmas Festival 2023 organising chairman Councillor Simon Wee, participants of the ‘Christmas Tree Decoration Contest’, have already kicked off the works on their trees yesterday.

“Contestants are given seven days starting today (Dec 1) to complete their tree decorations before the lighting-up ceremony on Dec 8. The first and second rounds of marking will be on Dec 8 and 24, respectively,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

When asked about the marking criteria, he said the entries would be judged on the ‘wow’ factor, Christmas musical design, aesthetics for day and night, creativity, as well as durability and sustainability.

He also pointed out that this year’s competition would do away with the use of recyclable items, unlike those in the previous years.

“The winner will take home with RM3,000, while the first and second runners-up will bag RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively.”

The participants are Sing Kwong Salim Sdn Bhd, Daesco Sdn Bhd, C&C Gallery, I-Concept Event Agency, JN Littleshop, Win Hotel Sdn Bhd, Kingwood Hotel, Zoo Bee, Doremart, Masland Methodist Church, Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, and Tian En Methodist Church.

As for the festival, Wee said it would be taking place at Phase 1 from Dec 8 to 25.

“The festival, themed ‘A Classic Christmas’, promises to be different and grander compared to previous years,” he added.