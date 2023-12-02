Two MoUs inked in Kuching on promoting eco-fashion

KUCHING (Dec 2): Two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed yesterday on forging the links and networks among organisations with similar objectives and purposes to promote fashion, especially in the genre of eco-fashion.

The inking ceremony involved one between Society Atelier Sarawak, and Asean Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (Ahpada), and another between the society and Aspara-Fashion Week in Central Asia.

It was witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Sim regarded the signing ceremony being held at the Old Court House here as ‘apt’, since Society Atelier Sarawak, set to inaugurate the Sarawak Eco Fashion Gala 2023 here this weekend, would also host the Sarawak International Eco Fashion Week in October next year.

The Sarawak government – through the Ministry of Tourism, Creativity Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP), BESarawak, Sarawak Crafts Council, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF), strongly supported such initiatives as the Sarawak International Eco Fashion Week would not only bring in tourists, but could help create and develop the state’s creative industry particularly among the local young generation, said Dr Sim.

In a separate segment, Dr Sim also witnessed another MoU being signed between Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Linshu City of China, aimed at bringing mutual benefits and establishing collaboration in developing the crafts industries.

Dr Sim said in 2018, Kuching was conferred the status of ‘World Craft Council-City of Crafts’, joining the ranks of Jaipur in India, Jogjakarta in Indonesia, Dongyang and Dehua in China, Khon Kaen in Thailand, Isfahan in Iran, and over 30 other cities that had been accredited as ‘Craft Cities’ by the World Crafts Council – a Unesco-affiliated organisation.

It is informed that Linshu is the world’s largest exporter of wickerwork.

“With their extensive network and highly organised system of hand-crafted basketry, there is much that Kuching can learn from them,” said Dr Sim.

‘In exchange, we also have bountiful supplies of natural fibres such as rattan, ‘bemban’ and bamboo that Linshu may be interested to buy or joint venture with us.

“We have planned to also sign MOU with Yogyakarta and Taraz City (Kazakhstan), but unfortunately, their mayors were unable to come at this time,” he pointed out.

Nevertheless, Dr Sim said he would be looking forward to having some fruitful discussions with other Indonesian counterparts, which is Asephi, organisers of INACRAFT – hailed as the largest crafts expo in South East Asia – on collaboration involving craft marketing, and also on the possibility of joint venture (JV) for a batik workshop to train the youths here.

Also present to witness the MoU signing were World Crafts Council Asia Pacific president Aziz Murtazaev from Uzbekistan, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, and Sarawak Museum deputy director Dayang Morzanah Awang Haddy.

Earlier on, Wee witnessed the handing over of several Sarawak artefacts from Dr David McLanahan, a collector from Seattle, USA, to the Sarawak Museum.