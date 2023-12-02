Uggah: 48 pct of projects worth RM100,000 upwards awarded to Bumi contractors under PKBS

KUCHING (Dec 2): To date, 48 per cent of projects valued at RM100,000 and above have been awarded to Bumiputera contractors under the Competitive Contractors Development Programme (PKBS), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the total worth of the projects is RM1.37 billion.

“The (PKBS) programme is implemented to increase the participation of Bumiputera contractors in state projects, with the objective to develop genuine and competitive Bumiputera contractors in Sarawak; increase at least 30 per cent of Bumiputera contractors’ participation in government contracts; and promote healthy competition among selected Bumiputera contractors,” he said.

He said this in his speech at during the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) Gala Night held at a hotel here on Friday night, where he represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also expressed his hopes that OUCCI will be able to lead and facilitate its members in increasing the participation of Bumiputera contractors in government projects.

In addition of PKBS, Uggah outlined other various initiatives by the Sarawak government to boost contractor entrepreneur development.

“These include the Program Peningkatan Usahawan Bumiputera (Putera); Program Skim Pembiayaan Kontraktor Kecil Bumiputera (SPKB); Program Pembangunan Vendor Perabot Bumiputera; Program Pusat Inkubator dan Bimbingan Usahawan (Pibu); and Capacity Building Programme.”

During the dinner, Uggah also announced an allocation of RM50,000 to OUCCI and also launched the chamber’s Women section.

Also present were OUCCI president Datuk Mutang Tagal, OUCCI advisor Datuk Gerawat Gala, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Senator Michael Mujah, Deputy Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Liwan Lagang, and organising chairpersons Cr Ir Hemang Yu Abit and Lohong Tajang.