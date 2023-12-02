Unidentified man’s body recovered near wharf in Kanowit

SIBU (Dec 2): The body of an unidentified man was found floating at the Shell Wharf in Kanowit, near here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it was notified of the discovery at 10.25am and dispatched a team of four from the Kanowit fire station to the scene – located about 1km away – to recover the body.

“Members of the public spotted the body about 50 metres from the bank of the Rajang River.

“Using a boat belonging to one of the villagers, the team retrieved the body and handed it over to police for further action,” it said.

The operation was led by senior fire officer Awang Johari Awang Onget, with assistance provided by the police.