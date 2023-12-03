60 Kapit students accepted for higher studies receive cash assistance

KAPIT (Dec 3): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi yesterday handed over one-off higher studies cash assistance totalling RM30,000 to 60 students who have been accepted to further their studies at diploma and degree levels in institutions of higher learning throughout the country.

The students, who are from Pelagus and Bukit Goram state constituencies, both under the Kapit Parliamentary constituency, were represented by their parents during the event that was held at a hotel here.

“This one-off RM 500 higher studies cash assistance is to help the students to cover their transportation cost, enrolment registration fees and stationery. In a way, it also helps to lessen the burden of their parents,” he said.

Stressing the importance of quality education, Nanta said education is the stepping stone to improve one’s social and economic status.

Recently, Nanta also handed out RM 31,000 to students from Katibas and Song who have been accepted to further their studies.

Meanwhile, Nanta also handed out grants to 17 primary schools and three secondary schools in Song district during the event yesterday. Each primary school received RM5,000 while the secondary schools each received RM20,000.

The grants are allocated to enable the schools to carry up activities to promote learning and quality education.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Political Secretary to the Works Minister Ambrose Abong Bugek, Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit Education Officer Gani Ugit, Deputy Walikota Kapit District Council Watson Awan Jalai, Pemanca Wong Kie Ing were among those at the function.