AirAsia sweeps three awards at World Travel Grand Final 2023

KUCHING (Dec 3): AirAsia is ending the year on a high note, having dominated the ‘Leading Low-Cost Airline’ categories at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final 2023 held in Dubai.

AirAsia was named ‘World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’ for the 11th consecutive year, and the ‘World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew’ for the seventh year in a row, said an AirAsia press statement yesterday.

Adding to the victory, AirAsia X (AAX) clinched the ‘World’s Leading Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline Award’ s well.

AirAsia emerged the winner in these categories, surpassing 15 other airlines and garnering the highest votes from industry players, consumers and travel experts from across the region.

These recognitions followed AirAsia’s earlier triumphs as ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’ and ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew’ at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania in September.

AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd Group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said: “As AirAsia commemorates 22 years of democratising air travel this month, these awards symbolise our dedication to connecting people with the best value fares. Above all, the heart of this extraordinary achievement lies in the remarkable efforts of our Allstars, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our guests experience a fantastic journey with us.

“We recognise the responsibility that comes with being a leader in the industry, and we are dedicated to further enhancing our services, expanding our network, and embracing innovations that will redefine the travel experience in 2024 and beyond.”

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail also remarked: “This year signifies the most transformative period for AAX in our 16 years of operation. We could not have done it without the support of our valued guests who have chosen us as their preferred long-haul low-cost airline. This accolade underscores the remarkable post-pandemic strides we have made since restarting our operations in March 2022 and goes out to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at AAX.

“The future holds exciting possibilities for AAX, and we are committed to continuing our journey of connecting people to their favourite medium and long-haul destinations at the best value, for years to come.”

Established in 1993, the WTA is hailed as one of the most prestigious, comprehensive, and sought-after awards programmes commemorating excellence across key sectors of travel, tourism, and hospitality.