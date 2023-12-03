Call made on SM Sains Miri alumni to give back to alma mater

MIRI (Dec 3): SM Sains Miri must maintain its excellence record and reputation as the best school not just in Sarawak, but at the national level as well.

In stating this, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni pointed out that to achieve that, all the alumni members of the school must play their roles and a way to do this would be to give back to the school.

“Students from this school who have become successful must come back to the school and contribute to keep the momentum of excellence going.

“Coming back to the school does not only mean becoming teachers; it can be in the form of contributing brilliant ideas to further improve the academic and co-curricular excellence of this school,” the Sibuti MP said when officiating at SM Sains Miri’s graduation ceremony and awards presentation to outstanding students at the school yesterday.

Meanwhile in her remarks, the school principal Dayang Laila Kahar said the Academic Diagnostic Assessment Achievement of Fully-Residential School (SBP) 2023 for SM Sains Miri showed an increase in overall average grade of 4.21, versus the 4.64 attained in the last mid-year assessment.

“This indicates that our SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) candidates have a high potential in getting better results in the real examination this year,” she said.

Later at the event, Lukanisman presented certificates to 79 Form 5 students who would be sitting for the SPM examination this year.

He also handed over the ‘Anugerah Khas Sainsri Terbilang’ to Nurkareneena Natasha Abd Rahman, in recognition of her outstanding achievements in both academics and co-curriculum.