Cops hunting down Bukit Kakang grave robbers, says OCPD

SIBU (Dec 3): Police here are actively tracking down those behind the desecration of several graves at the Iban burial site at Bukit Kakang in Pasai Tengah.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a 55-year-old woman lodged a police report on Saturday after she discovered the graves of her late parents had been defiled.

“Our investigation at the scene found seven old and new graves had been desecrated with losses and damage estimated at RM13,500,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said police have so far received five reports regarding the incident.

He advised the public not to speculate on the matter, adding the case is being investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code for trespassing on burial places.

He also urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Kong Zheng Shien on 016-8095757.