Forum Cultural Centre in Kuala Baram set to be ready in 2024, says rep

MIRI (Dec 3): Works on the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Malaysia’s (Forum) cultural centre at Jalan Padang Kerbau in Kuala Baram should reach completion by February next year, said Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau.

According to Dennis, who is also the federation’s deputy president and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, initially the project was set for completion by the end of this year, but due to the delay in procuring certain construction materials, the contractor had to push the completion date to next year.

“We are hoping that the building would be completed by next year and hopefully, we could start using it by June of next year.

“Those wanting to rent the space for weddings, dinners and other events, hopefully the centre could start operations in June.

“Upon completion, this centre is set to become one of the tourist’s attractions in the city,” he said in his speech for the Long Atip Pre-Christmas Dinner at a hotel here on Friday.

On other ongoing projects in his constituency, Dennis said for the three bridges that were swept away during the floods of 2021, the allocations for the rebuilding works had been approved by the state government.

“For the Sungai Tutoh bridge, the works are almost finished, but we cannot open it to the public just yet pending the final inspection by the JKR (Public Works Department),” he said.

“As for the Sungai Paong bridge in Long Apu, the allocation for the works has been approved, but the project is delayed.

“The delay is because the initial estimated cost for the project was RM3 million.

“However, the prices of materials have gone up, and the JKR has to write another letter to the state government requesting additional allocation.

“Hopefully, we could start construction next year. To be honest, I pity the community of Long Apu who have to cross the river every time they want to travel between the ‘kampung’ (village) and Miri.”

On the bridge at Long Luteng, Dennis expressed hope that the works would kick off early next year.

“We have worked so hard to get allocations from the state government; in fact, they’re all approved. There were hiccups, of course, but I sincerely hope that the people would understand and give us time to implement these projects,” he added.

On the pre-Christmas dinner, Dennis commended the organiser Long Atip Residents Association (PPLA) for its commitment in bringing in the community together.

“This is the most active association; I believe that other villages should emulate their dedication. Though the committees are young people, they work closely with the JKKK (village security and development committee).”

Later, Dennis announced a RM15,000 grant to PPLA, and another RM5,000 to Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) of Long Atip.

The dinner event also held the presentation of cash incentives to four students from Long Atip who excelled in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations.

Among those present were Penghulu Nawan Luhat, village headman Wilson Anyie, PPLA chairman Paren Lah and event’s organising committee head Connie Layun.